BD’s aviation safety standard compliance gets ICAO recognition

Dhaka – International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has certified Bangladesh achieving 77.46 percent effective implementation of aviation safety standard compliance, reports UNB.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement for Bangladesh and for the first time in Bangladesh history,” said an official at Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday.

The ICAO conducted an audit on September 19-26 and came up with the results in terms of safety standard. A six-member ICAO team conducted the audit on Bangladesh.

In 2012, Bangladesh achieved 50.8 percent effective implementation status of safety standard compliance through ICAO Coordination Validation Mission (ICVM).

The auditors looked into eight specific issues like primary aviation legislation, organization, personal licensing, operations, airworthiness, aircraft accident investigation and air navigation services, said the official.

The government thinks through Bangladesh’s acceptability in operating aviation sector will see a big boost this achievement, Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Public Relations officer AKM Rezaul Karim said in a written statement.