BD unable to protect rivers for institutional weakness: Experts

DHAKA : Experts at a dialogue here on Thursday said Bangladesh fails to take effective steps at regional and international levels to protect its rivers due to its institutional weakness, which are affecting millions of lower-riparian people, reports UNB.

They said many politicians and different institutions are directly killing the country’s rivers as there is no specific river protection law and effective policy.

According to them, political activists often halt the river protection initiatives utilising the institutional weakness of the government.

ActionAid Bangladesh arranged the dialogue, titled ‘Rights of River & Right to River’, at Cirdap auditorium.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (Bapa) Abdul Matin said the High Court earlier in its order asked the authorities concerned to protect the country’s rivers, but the government and influential people do not follow the order. “Local administration and politicians are not serious to save rivers.”

Hasnat Quayyum, a legal expert on river, said there are hundreds of policies in the country, but no policy on rivers is found and that is why people are killing rivers in many ways.

National River Protection Commission member Sharmin Morshid said the Commission was formed aiming to save the country’s rivers and ensure the people’s right to water, but it is a matter of sorrow that it is a weak institution.

“The National River Protection Commission is running without its chairman in the last three months. It is now an incomplete entity,” she said.

Stressing the need for conducting more research on rivers, Sharmin said regional and international diplomacy must be strengthened to protect the country’s rivers, but ‘water diplomacy’ is very poor here.

Prof Md Manzoorul Kibria of Chittagong University said the National River Protection Commission should be strengthened to save rivers, otherwise the country’s environment and biodiversity will be in peril.

Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on LGRD and Cooperatives Fazle Hossain Badsha, and Tipu Sultan, MP, among others, spoke at the dialogue.