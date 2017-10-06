Basad for proportional representation, Zaker Party for consensus

DHAKA : Bangladesher Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) on Thursday proposed introduction of proportional representation election, while Zaker Party for taking an initiative to forge a consensus among political parties in the national interests, reports UNB.

Leaders of the two parties placed their respective proposals at their separate dialogues arranged by the Election Commission (EC) in the city’s Nirbachan Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

The Basad delegation, led by its general secretary (chief) Khalequzzaman, placed a 13-point proposal, while the Zaker party’s team, led by its chairman Mostafa Amir Faisal submitted a 27-point proposal.

Seeking the introduction of proportional representation electoral system, Basad in its written proposal said the 300 parliamentary constituencies should be distributed proportionately among political parties on the basis of votes.

The leftist party also proposed increasing the number of reserved seats for women to 100 from the existing 50 ones as well as arrangement of direct elections to the 100 seats during the next parliamentary elections.

Basad suggested enactment of an appropriate law for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners to fix the number of commissioners and their qualifications.

Basad’s other proposals are reducing election expenditure ceiling for an MP candidate from the existing Tk 25 lakh to maximum Tk 10 lakh, using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on trial basis, considering population size and communication system in delimitation of constituency and relieving MPs from their posts with the announcement of election schedule.

Participating in a separate meeting in the afternoon, Zaker Party said it will have to create a consensus among political parties in the national interest.

Zaker Party leaders said they will cooperate with the Commission for the arrangement of a neutral and fair election adding that it keeps trust on the Election Commission.

The other proposals placed by Zaker Party are the use of protected EVMs in the election, training political parties over global knowledge, curbing bad political practice, increasing EC’s manpower, monitoring election expenditures, and creating scope for honest and qualified people to contest elections.

The EC on August 24 last started its dialogues with registered political parties to receive their opinions over the Commission’s preparation for the next general election likely to be held in December 2018. The ongoing dialogues are scheduled to be completed by October.