‘Barbarism of 1971’ needs government heed

Rashidul Hasan:

His dream still persists but fulfillment is unlikely. Though, financial crisis halted pursing his dream a year ago, it now survives in hope. Mintu Dey, a professional sculptor works along with an advisor, two coordinators, 26 co-artists, 24 day laborers and 20 volunteers- who aim to highlight the atrocities committed by Pakistani military junta during Bangladesh liberation war through an artistic project which they named “Barbarism of 71”.

Mintu envisioned a project to set up “Statue Village” back in 2007 and started to work according to his plan since 2014. I will adorn my “Statue Village” with 1971 statues of which construction of more than 800 statues have been completed in Dhaka University (DU) campus before the project halted due to fund crisis, and more than 118 statues were damaged due to weather-related issues, laments the dreamer of the project Mintu Dey sitting beside pile of statues in the premises of DU vice-chancellor’s residence. Hailed from Khulna, a Khulna University fine arts graduate along with his 26 co-artists, Mr. Dey is working relentlessly since 2014 to materialize his dream. But only because of economic paucity he has to halt his work in midway.

I want to highlight “the barbarities of Pakistani soldiers that began on 25 March and continued till 16 December, 1971 which the new generation of 21st century doesn’t even know”. Not just the new generation but everyone can be able to discover the real scenario of brutality when they will walk on the entire Statue Village. My main focus of my work is to show young people the fearsome brutality that people have to endure during the war of liberation which they can only know from reading pages of books.

I want to exhibit 1971 statues in about 100 sequences, explains the 40 years old artist. Then we are planning to exhibit this project gradually to the 64 districts. “I will exhibit on a 50 acres based area where I will install an entire village victimized by Pakistani Junta’s barbarism. In that case, I will have to create statues of mainly Bengali soldiers, Pakistani collaborators, repressed women, crows, cows, dogs, vultures, 250 homes, 40 wooden boats, 25 bullock carts, many used up bags, clothes, materials, other different kinds of installations, area decorations and a 50 feet tall statue of our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the entry point of the proposed Statue Village that will demonstrate the significance of liberation and portray the heinous acts of occupiers.”

In our 46 years of existence, no one in our country undertook any bulk project that could reflect our history as vividly as it could to the world through art. Both domestic and international artists, activists, politicians, diplomats, personalities and media will be invited on the inaugural ceremony. Already, I have personally disbursed BDT 7 million and approximately BDT 5 million is outsourced from different sources for the project.

Thus, I am recurring huge debt. Hefty money and assistance is desperately needed for the total completion of my dream project. He added that I have still done only 15 percent of the entire project and I require funds of almost BDT 120 million to be able to prepare the project for exhibition by December, 2018.

I would like to remind that beneath its bells and whistles, if implemented this project will set its mark in Guinness World Record Book, he also added. I am looking forward to art and craft lovers, noble persons, organizations and the government to extend their support to us, he remarked.

Advisor of the project, honorable Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Mr. AAMS Arefin Siddique expressed his deep concern to this project and said “We need to construct this kind of creative works to create a bridge to the new generations with our Liberation War and of course Mintu Dey has been doing this project on behalf of all of us. I hope government, corporations, organizations and wealthy people will apparently come forward to support Mintu to fulfill this project”. Executive coordinator of the project, Victor Constantine who is an entrepreneur and doctrinaire told this correspondent that back in 2014 Mintu and I developed many consequences of this project. People read books, watch movies about our liberation war but when they will take a tour to the Statue Village, they will discover an enormous world so forgotten and witness the brutal activities of the Pakistani Junta through the repression of spirit. Now-a-days many of you find little or no privilege as a citizen, discrimination, corruption, political crisis prevail everywhere but that was not the spirit of our freedom fight. More particularly, in the game of light and shade, light needs to begin a bright era but the era of darkness doesn’t need the light or shade, it just begins. And now we are living in the brighten darkness.

We want to show the people of Bangladesh that how much dedication our brave sons laid to free ourselves from injustice and discrimination. If the young generation realizes the magnitude of barbarities their ancestors had endured, they will deeply feel the values of liberation. We have plans to create hilarious and record breaking large artworks, sculpture about our national issues related to Liberation War.

He also mentioned that I still don’t understand why this mega art project of national interest has to seek for funds? Are there any government agencies, corporations, organizations and wealthy people living in the country, who don’t understand their responsibilities to come forward for this noble cause? Leaving behind something for the next generation? Another coordinator, Jobaer Alam, also the editor of The Bangladesh Today thanked the Dhaka University vice-chancellor to allow the construction inside his residence premises. He pledged to help the project so that it can thrive again. Government will come forward to fulfill his dream and bestow the nation something to learn through such project, he hopes.