Bangladesh take on South Africa in 2nd T20I tomorrow

DHAKA – Bangladesh take on South Africa in the second and final T2OI of the two-match series scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, reports BSS.

The match kicks off at 6.30 pm.

After going down the series 0-1, Bangladesh desperately looking a consolation victory to boost up their mental strength moral in the last match against South Africa.

The Tigers finally showed some fight in the first match although they still lost the game by 20 runs. South Africa were thankful that some of their fringe performers came to the fore, notably their fast bowlers, and for the late impetus provided by Farhaan Behardien, source cricket website.

Bangladesh’s spinners performed just as well, especially Mehidy Hasan, who was instrumental in ensuring South Africa were kept to under 200.

The skill he showed to dismiss a rampaging AB de Villiers, refusing him the room to free the arms or the length to get under the ball should give Bangladesh some hope.

But The Tigers need their batsmen to step up, especially the seniors. Otherwise, they run the risk of returning home empty handed.

Despite Soumya Sarkar’s (47) and Mohammad Saifuddin’s (39 not out) spirited efforts, Bangladesh lost the first game.

The key factor for the Bangladesh’s defeat was the experienced batsmen – Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman and Mahmudullah, failed to contribute to their team.

Squads: Bangladesh (probable): 1 Imrul Kayes, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah 7 Nasir Hossain/Taskin Ahmed, 8 Mehidy Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Shafiul Islam, 11 Rubel Hossain.

South Africa (probable): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk)/ Mangaliso Mosehle, 2 Hashim Amla, 3 AB de Villiers, 4 JP Duminy (capt), 5 David Miller, 6 Farhaan Behardien, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Robbie Frylinck, 9 Dane Paterson/ Dwaine Pretorius, 10 Beuran Hendricks, 11 Aaron Phangiso/ Tabraiz Shamsi