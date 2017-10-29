Bangladesh to be role model in attaining SGDs by 2030: LGRD minister

DHAKA : In view of Bangladesh’s success in achieving Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Engineer Khandker Mosharraf Hossain yesterday said the country will emerge as a role model in the world in attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, reports BSS.

“The country was a role model in achieving UN-declared MDGs in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. And it will also emerge as a role model before the world in attaining SDGs by 2030,” the minister said, addressing the inaugural function of a seminar at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) here.

BUET Alumni organized the seminar titled ‘Role of Architects, Engineers and Planners in Achieving SDGs’ at the university auditorium, said an official release. Professor Ainun Nishat presented a keynote paper in the seminar highlighting the ways of achieving SDGs while Professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury delivered the welcome speech.

“The SDGs that include poverty reduction, education, health, energy, safe drinking water and sanitation, skill development, food production and safe shelter are related to our Vision 2021 and Vision 2041. So, if we can achieve the SDGs, we will go one step forward to emerge as a developed country in the world”, Mosharraf said.

Mentioning that resource constraint is the main hindrance in attaining the targets, the minister urged the engineers to play a vital role in achieving the goals ensuring proper utilization of the country’s limited resources.

Currently, 87 percent people of the country has come under safe drinking water and discharging feces in open place has come down under 1 percent, he said and hoped the success would be continuing.