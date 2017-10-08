Bangladesh replied to insults by constructing Padma Bridge: PM

TBT NEWS:

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government gave a befitting reply to insults heaped upon Bangladesh over so- called “corruption” by constructing the giant Padma Bridge with own funding.

“Through constructing the Padma Bridge with own finances, we could give a befitting reply to those who heaped insults upon us and undermined Bangladesh’s ability,” she said on her return home after a three-week visit to the United States and Britain.

Speaking in response to a reception for her successful participation in the just concluded 72nd UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, the premier said the implementation of the mega project on its own brightened further Bangladesh’s image abroad.

Bangladesh Awami League hosted the reception at the VVIP Lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as the prime minister returned home wrapping up her three-week visit.

Sheikh Hasina, however, said constructions of the bridge with own funding was a big challenge for the government as “ill attempts” were made to defame her, her family and the government.

She said a vested quarter tried to “stigmatize us” with false allegations of corruption spearheading a massive propaganda while some “enthusiastic people” wanted to mislead the people regarding the issue.

Many people, the premier said, thought when an international agency brought the allegation so it was true “but I had the self confidence”.

“I have come for the country. We have come for changing the lot of the people, not of mine,” she said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke on the occasion.

The prime minister recalled that she and her family had to go through a mental torment when the international agency brought allegation of corruption regarding the Padma Bridge construction.

“Everybody at that time used to see us in such way that we did a great misdeed,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the international agency at that time started carrying out propaganda suspending the funding for the project on the plea of graft launching an investigation to prove their allegation.

“I naturally said that no corruption took place in the project and if it happens, then it will have to be proved. But those who brought the graft allegation couldn’t prove it,” she said.

The prime minister said the corruption of “the man” who was most vocal about the so-called graft involving Padma Bridge off late unearthed and “as many as 40,000 pages containing his graft have been disclosed”.

Sheikh Hasina said many didn’t believe that her government would be able to construct the bridge by its own fund and “even some cabinet members could not believe it”.

“But I promised that we won’t construct the bridge as long as we couldn’t build it in our own finance,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said many had feared the debacle could affect election results in areas which were to be linked through the proposed bridge but “I replied that we won’t make it for greed of power and election victory”.

The premier said she believed that the victory of truth and time was inevitable but “patience will have to be kept” for that to happen.

Sheikh Hasina said along with her sister Sheikh Rehana she spent sleepless night in Washington on the day when the first span of the bridge was installed.

“We both cried when we received the message of the installation of the first span of the bridge at 3 am on that night,” she mentioned.

Sheikh Hasina congratulated the Bangladesh people both at home and abroad for extending their unalloyed support to help complete the dream project that would connect the southern region of the country with the capital.

She said the peoples trust and confidence which her government earned made it possible to construct the bridge with own finance and “there is nothing greater than achieving trust and confidence of the people for a politician.”

“This is the biggest gift (I achieved),” she said.

The Prime Minister accused a neighbouring country of provoking a war situation with Bangladesh which her government evaded exercising restraints.

she said at one stage after the forced exodus of the Myanmar nationals began, the “close neighbour” showed such an attitude that they would engage in a war with Bangladesh.

“But I alerted our army, BGB and police so that they must not be confused on the face of any provocation as long as I give an order,” she said.

The premier thanked the armed forces, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB, police and the people for their patience regarding the matter.

“Various quarters want to create a situation to divert things in different direction (but) we were very much cautious about that,” she told the reception at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s VVIP lounge.

The premier said Bangladesh took an appropriate position to draw international community’s attention to the Rohingya crisis also compelling Myanmar to open discussions on the issue.

“Now everyone is sympathized, everyone is extending their hands and everyone is coming forward to help the Rohingyas,” she said.

The prime minister, however, thanked the Myanmar government at least for their revised gesture in opening up talks against the backdrop of mounting global pressures.

“I think that this is a special aspect of the issue, I think there is an international pressure on them (and) we will be able to solve the problem gradually through discussion,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to the people for extending their all out supports to the government stance in providing shelters to over half a million victims of forced exodus from the neighbouring country.

She said for natural and humanitarian reasons Bangladesh offered the Rohingyas the shelter as they were exposed to brutal atrocities with their women, children and elderly people being the worst victims.

“Human beings are for human beings . . . If necessary, we’ll eat one meal a day and share another meal with these distressed people,” Sheikh Hasina said.

She, however, pointed out that nearly identical inhuman incidents were taking place in other parts of the globe as well, but many of the countries kept their doors shut for the victims.

Sheikh Hasina acknowledged her sister Sheikh Rehana’s stance beside her in handling the issue and boosting her confidence and quoted her saying that if Bangladesh could feed “our 16 crore people, could you not give shelter or feed to 7/8 lakh people”.

The premier said the hapless Rohingya people who fled to Bangladesh will be relocated from Cox’s Bazar to offshore island of “Bhasan Char” while in the meantime the civil administration, army, navy and air force, BGB, police and her party volunteers were working hard to mitigate their sufferings.

“Without waiting for any external assistance, we’ve made arrangement for accommodation, food and medicine” drawing high global appreciation generosity of accepting such a huge number of people by the Bangladesh government.

The prime minister said “both of us” felt the sorrow and pain of the Rohingya people for having their own experience of leading a refugee life after Bangabandhu’s 1975 assassination.

Sheikh Hasina recalled that 10 million people from Bangladesh were forced to take shelter in India during the Liberation War when the Pakistani occupation forces launched a massacre in 1971.

Earlier, the leaders of Bangladesh Awami League, 14-party combine, eminent citizens and professional leaders, cultural personalities and business community leaders greeted the premier by presenting flower bouquets.

Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraful Islam, LGRD Minister Engineer Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Information Minister Hasanul Huq Inu, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Food Minister Advocate Qamrul Islam, Land Minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu, Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor, PM’s Advisers HT Imam and Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadique, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Meher Afroz Chumki, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Arif Khan Joy, writer Rahat Khan, Samakal Editor Golam Sarwar, BFUJ President Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul, Jatiya Press Club President Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman and General Secretary Farida Yasmin, senior journalist Abed Khan, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan Papon, Bangladesh National One Day Cricket team Captain Mashrafe Bin Martuza, Artist Hashem Khan, senior leaders of 14-party combine including Awami League, JSD, Workers Party, Jatiya Party (Manju) , Samyabadi Dal, Tariqat Federation and vice-chancellors of different universities, mass media personalities, artistes, singers were present at the function.