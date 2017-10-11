Bangladesh Film Festival begins in Kyrgyzstan

Dhaka, Oct 11 (UNB) – A three-day first ever ‘Bangladesh Film Festival’ was inaugurated in Bishkek in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputy Minister for Culture of Kyrgyz Republic Bektenaliev Muktaly Abdybekovich and DG, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ulan Djusupov were present.

Foreign Mission representatives, other attendees at the inaugural show of the festival included leading members of the Kyrgyz Cinema Union, Kyrgyz Film Makers & Producers plus cultural activists.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Mosud Mannan thanked the people of Kyrgyz Republic for their support during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Kyrgyz Government Representatives also thanked Bangladesh for holding the festival in Bishkek which they believe would further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries and open possibilities of collaborating more in various kinds of cultural activities including exchange programmes and joint ventures.

On the first evening, Zahir Raihan’s Stop Genocide and Tanvir Mokammel’s Chitra Nadir Pare (Quiet Flows the River Chitra) were screened, said the Embassy on Wednesday.

Director Tanvir Mokammel graced the occasion with his active presence and also addressed the gathering.

Participants of the programme highly appreciated the colorful six-page brochure published by Bangladesh Embassy.

It was held in the historic cinema hall named after World Famous Writer Chingiz Aytmatov.

On the second and third day of the Festival, ‘Matir Moyna (The Clay Bird)’ of Tareque Masud and ‘Jibon Dhuli (The Drummer)’ of Tanvir Mokammel will be screened.