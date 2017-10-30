Bangladesh-Canada air connectivity soon

DHAKA – The Air Canada will start its operation from Toronto to Dhaka soon via New Delhi as per the Air Service Agreement, recently signed between Bangladesh and Canada, reports BSS.

This was revealed today when newly appointed Canadian High Commission Benoit Prefontaine paid a call on Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon at secretariat here.

Bangladeshi passengers can travel to New York easily through Air Canada as the airlines operate frequent flights to New York from Toronto, the new Canadian envoy apprised of the minister.

Menon expressed his hope that the operations of Air Canada between Bangladesh and Canada would further expand trade and commerce relations between the two nations.

Thanking Canada for taking firm stand against Myanmar government regarding ethnic cleansing of Rohingyas, the minister said the world community needs to take more stern steps for forcing Myanmar to take back their nationals from Bangladesh.

The High Commissioner said Canada appointed a special envoy to create pressure to Myanmar government for taking back Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

He said the Canadian Prime Minister had issued stringent statement to warn Myanmar government.