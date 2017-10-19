DHAKA : Nurul Islam Onu, private secretary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, died at a city hospital on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.
Onu, 78, breathed his last at 7:10 am at the United Hospital.
He was admitted to the hospital following a cardiac arrest on Thursday. Onu left behind his two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death, said his nephew Arafat Islam. His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers, Arafat said while talking to UNB over telephone. Later, Nurul Islam Onu will be buried at Azimpur Graveyard (New).
Bangabandhu’s PS Nurul Islam dies
