Bangabandhu’s PS Nurul Islam dies

DHAKA : Nurul Islam Onu, private secretary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, died at a city hospital on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

Onu, 78, breathed his last at 7:10 am at the United Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital following a cardiac arrest on Thursday. Onu left behind his two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death, said his nephew Arafat Islam. His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers, Arafat said while talking to UNB over telephone. Later, Nurul Islam Onu will be buried at Azimpur Graveyard (New).