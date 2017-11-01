Bangabandhu’s 7th March Speech gets UNESCO’s recognition

DHAKA – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recognised the historic 7th March Speech of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as part of world’s documentary heritage, reports BSS.

UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova announced the decision on Monday at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, according to a foreign ministry press release issued here today.

The release said the historic 7th March speech of Bangabandhu has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world’s important documentary heritage maintained by the UNESCO.

The Memory of the World International Register is a list of documents having global significance. The objective of creating the International Register is to ensure the preservation of, and access to, documentary heritage in various parts of the world.

A document to be included in the Memory of the World International Registrar has to satisfy UNESCO that the document bears immense significance and forms part of the documentary heritage of the world at large.

The International Advisory Committee (IAC) is responsible for recommending whether or not a document qualifies for inclusion in the Memory of the World International Register.

The International Advisory Committee during its meeting from 24 to 27 October 2017 recommended the 7th March speech for inscription on the Memory of the World International Register.

The Memory of the World Register now includes a total of 427 documents and collection from all continents.

“The world will now get to know more about our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and our glorious Liberation War,” said Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali while commenting on the UNESCO’s decision.

The 7th March speech of Bangabandhu provided inspiration to the Bengali nation in their quest for freedom and emancipation. The speech also energised the entire nation and prepared the people for the liberation struggle.

It also served as the ultimate source of inspiration for the countless freedom fighters who joined the Mukti Bahini.

Bangabandhu’s speech is played throughout the country during various national occasions and continues to reverberate in hearts and minds of the Bengali people. This speech continues to enthral people and will continue to inspire succeeding generations of this country.