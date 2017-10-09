Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia says it’s every actor’s dream to work with Karan Johar

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia would love to work with Karan Johar, and is also excited to play the role of Rani in the Telugu remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen, reports Hindustan Times.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia confesses that she is a huge admirer of filmmaker Karan Johar’s body of work. The Baahubali star feels that [in her view] almost everyone would wish to collaborate with him. And it goes without saying that she is also looking forward to work in one of Johar’s films. “I think it’s every actor’s dream to be a part of his films, and I am no different. A lot of us [the current generation] have all grown up watching his films. If I get an opportunity to work with him, it’ll definitely be dream come true for me,” says Tamannaah.

KJo’s production house had distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali. Asked if a film with Karan is happening any time soon, Tamannah says, “I did meet him quite a few times. We had regular conversations but there were no talks of movies. So nothing is on the cards as of now.”

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is working in filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s debut Telugu film, and will also play the role of Rani in the Telugu remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen. Talking about the films, the actor shares that she had a wonderful time shooting the film with Kunal, and is looking forward to how the audience react to it.