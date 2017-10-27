B Chy seeks top-level diplomacy to resolve Rohingya crisis

DHAKA : Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh President Prof AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury on Thursday asked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make phone calls to the presidents of Russia and China urging them to force the Myanmar government to repatriate their displaced Rohingya people from Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“Please call them (presidents of Russia and China) to put pressure on Myanmar to bring back Rohingyas…or go to China and Russia. You must tell them,” he told a discussion at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU).

Noting that solution to the long-pending Rohingya problem lies on strong diplomacy, Badruddoza said this problem could not be resolved until diplomacy starts from the Prime Minister or the President levels.

The Rohingya crisis can be resolved only through international diplomacy, the former president said, “Our Prime Minister understands everything, but she is yet to act, and that’s my question and my protest.”

B Chowdhury questioned why the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman cannot resolve the Rohingya crisis through her high-level diplomacy. “I would like to tell the Prime Minister, you’ve to take the responsibility. You’ve enough power. Please apply your power, and we’re with you,” he said.

B Chowdhury said Myanmar has given a new dimension to the definition of ethnic cleansing through conducting barbaric persecution on Rohingya people.

Although Myanmar is socially and economically a poor country, he said, it is a powerful country in terms of arms as it get those from China, Russia and India.

If pressure on Myanmar could be exerted through these three big powers (China, Russia and India), Myanmar will be compelled to come forward to resolve the ongoing Rohingya crisis, the former President said.

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, among others, spoke at the discussion.