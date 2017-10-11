Awareness can cut breast cancer death rate: Nurul Islam

TBT NEWS:

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Nurul Islam B.Sc. today said the death rate from breast cancer is possible to cut down by ensuring better treatment and increasing awareness among the people.

The minister made the observation while addressing as chief guest a seminar on increasing awareness and preventing breast cancer at the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban at Eskaton area in the city, said an official release here.

The minister urged the women affected by breast cancer to go to the doctors for treatment breaking all prejudices and misconceptions.

He said the capability and empowerment of the country’s women can be increased through the protection of their health.

The Blue Sky Charitable Foundation (BSCF) organized the seminar marking the World Breast Cancer Day.

Secretary of the ministry Dr Nomita Halder presided over the seminar that was addressed by BSCF Advisory Committee Head Ayesha Siddiqua Shelley, Managing Editor of the Daily Observer and PDG Rotary International SAM Shawkat Hossain and BSCF Chairman Syed Imam Ahmed Waliul Moula.

Ahsania Cancer and General Hospital Director Professor Dr Kamruzzaman Choudhury presented a keynote paper in the seminar.

Nurul Islam requested the director general of Wage Earners’ Welfare Board (WEWB) and Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and managing director of Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) to discuss on the awareness of breast cancer during pre-immigration briefing to the female workers and teaching the female trainees at the technical training centers.