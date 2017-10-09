Australia to provide AUD 20 mn for Rohingyas in BD

Dhaka – The Australian government has announced AUD 20 million to support the humanitarian needs of over 500,000 people who have taken shelter in Bangladesh amid persecution in Myanmar, reports UNB.

The Australian support will contribute to providing food, shelter, clean water and essential health services for the displaced people of Myanmar, particularly women and girls, and children, said the Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.

This assistance is being provided through the World Food Programme, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Brac, Save the Children, Oxfam and Care.

Australia is also funding six Australian humanitarian experts to provide surge support to the UN agencies including IOM, WFP and UNHCR.

Australia has provided AUD27 million to WFP to support Rohingyas and host communities in Cox’s Bazar since 2011.