ARSA ready to ‘respond to peace move’ by Myanmar

DHAKA : Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on Saturday said they are willing to respond to any peace move by the Myanmar government mentioning that its one-month ceasefire to enable the delivery of aid in Rakhine State ends on October 9, reports UNB.

“If, at any stage, the Burmese government is inclined to peace, then ARSA will welcome that inclination and reciprocate,” ARSA said in a statement through its official twitter account.

ARSA also said it will respond to any credible requests from the international community.

“ARSA also wishes to advise the international community, namely the independent International Fact-Finding Mission (IFFM), concerned States, ASEAN, and all United Nations agencies, that it is willing to discuss further ceasefires and cessations of offensive military operations for the purpose of humanitarian access,” the statement reads.

It mentioned that temporary cessation of offensive military operations in Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung townships for a month (Sept 10 to Oct 9) will end soon as of midnight of Burma Standard Time on October 9. The fighters reportedly launched attacks on security posts and an army camp on August 25.