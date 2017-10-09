Arrest warrants against Khaleda, 45 others

Comilla – A court here on Monday issued warrants for the arrest of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and 45 other leaders and activists of the party in a case filed in connection with petrol bomb attack on a bus in Chouddagram upazila in 2015, reportrs UNB.

Comilla District and Sessions Judge Jesmin Ara Begum passed the order after accepting the chargesheet in the case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Ibrahim, sub-inspector and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet against 78 people ,including Khaleda Zia, in the case.

On February 3, 2015, eight people were killed when a group of miscreants hurled a petrol bomb on a bus at Jogmohanpur in Chouddagram upazila in the district during BNP-led alliance’s movement.

Two separate cases-one under the Explosive Substances Act and a murder case– were filed against 56 people, including Khaleda Zia. Khaleda and five other top leaders of BNP were made accused in the cases as order givers.