Arrest warrant for Tarique issued

A court here today issued arrest warrants for BNP Senior Vice-Chairman Tarique Rahman and two former journalists of a private TV channel Ekushey Television (ETV) in connection with a sedition case.

Judge Kamrul Hossain Mollah of Sessions Judges Court passed the order with fixing November 20 to submit a report on execution of the arrest warrants.

Tarique Rahman is now staying abroad while remaining two others, Mahathir Farooki Khan and Kanak Sarwar, went into hiding after getting bail in the case.

However, Abdus Salam, former chairman of the Ekushey TV, is also an accused of the case.

Police, earlier, submitted a charge sheet against the four in connection with the sedition case filed with Tejgaon police station.

On August 1, 2015, Sub-Inspector Borhanuddin filed the case for live telecasting Tarique’s speech at a rally held in London on January 5, 2015 which had incited violence against country’s judiciary, administration and police.