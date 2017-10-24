Arrest warrant against Tarique, 2 ETV journos

Dhaka – A Dhaka court on Monday issued warrants for the arrest of BNP Senior Vice-Chairman Tarique Rahman and two senior journalists of Ekushey TV in a sedition case, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge Mohammad Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order taking cognizance of the charge sheet against Tarique Rahman, Ekushey TV’s chief reporter Mahathir Faruqui Khan and its special correspondent Kanak Sarwer.

The court also directed officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station to submit a report on the arrest order by November 20.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to the ETV chairman Abdus Salam.

The court also rejected a time petition filed by Kanak.

On September 6, DB inspector Emdadul Haque, also investigating officer (IO) of the case, submitted a charge sheet against four people, including Tarique Rahman in the sedition case.

On January 8, 2015, sub-inspector Borhanuddin filed the sedition case with Tejgaon Police Station over the live telecast of a provocative speech by Tarique Rahman at a programme in London on January 5.

According to the case, Tarique Rahman instigated his party men by delivering ‘provocative’ speech against law enforcers which led the country to anarchy at that time.

Abdus Salam committed the same offence by broadcasting Tarique Rahman’s ‘provocative’ speech on his television channel. The case statement also said the broadcasting of the Tarique’s speech posed a threat to the sovereignty of Bangladesh.