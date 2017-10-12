Arrest warrant against Khaleda for undermining flag, map, 1971 war

Dhaka – A Dhaka court on Thursday issued a warrant for the arrest of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in a case filed over undermining Bangladesh’s map, its national flag and liberation war, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nur Nabi issued the order this morning after hearing a petition seeking Khaleda’s arrest.

The court also set November 12 for next hearing.

Earlier on September 17, the same court ordered Khaleda Zia to appear before it on October 5 or face arrest warrant if fails to comply with the order in the case.

President of Jananetri Parishad, a pro-Awami League organisation, AB Siddique filed the petition as Khaleda did not appear before the court following its previous order.

Earlier on March 22, the court had issued a summon order asking Khaleda to appear before it on September 12 but the BNP chairperson failed.

Earlier on November 3 in 2016, AB Siddique had filed the case with the court accusing Khaleda of undermining the country’s map, national flag and liberation war.

After hearing the allegations, the court directed the officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station to investigate the matter and submit a report to it.

On February 25, Moshiur Rahman, officer-in -charge (investigation) of the police station, submitted the probe report to the court, mentioning the allegations were found true.