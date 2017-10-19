‘Ansar-VDP personnel work relentlessly for public security’

RAJSHAHI: Director General of Ansar and VDP Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin here today said the Ansar-VDP is working with sincerity and honesty to ensure public security besides preventing terrorism and militancy from the country, reports BSS.

He also urged officers and members of the force to bring furthermore dynamism to all scheduled activities like public security and proper implementation of state activities to uphold their dignity.

The Director General was addressing the Rajshahi Range Conference- 2017 of Ansar-VDP at Rajshahi Medical College auditorium as the chief guest.

Major General Habib Uddin urged Ansar-VDP personnel to remain alert to resist the anti-democratic and communal forces.

“While discharging your duties, please behave decently with the local people and also be compassionate to the hapless section of society, especially women, children and the elderly people,” he added.

Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Brig Gen Jamilur Rahman, Deputy Director General of Ansar-VDP Mijanur Rahman, Additional Director of Department of Drugs and Narcotics Control Mujibur Rahman Patwary and Regional Director of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank Badal Chandra Devnath addressed the conference as special guests. Range Director of Ansar-VDP Pabitra Kumar Shaha chaired the meeting.

Recalling the role of Ansar-VDP, the director general said the members of the organisation joined the War of Liberation by responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Describing various steps taken by the present government for the welfare of Ansar and VDP, he said the present government is very much positive for welfare of this force.

More than 600 ansar-VDP officers and members from eight districts under the division joined the conference.