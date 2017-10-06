Another 1000 acres’ land allocated for Kutupalang camp

DHAKA : Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya on Thursday said the government has allocated another 1,000 acres of land for expanding the Kutupalang camp for Rohingyas, increasing the total land for them to 3,000 acres, reports UNB.

He also asked all to use ‘forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals’ instead of ‘Rohingyas’ while identifying the Myanmar nationals who have taken shelter in Bangladesh amid persecution there.

“A directive came from the Foreign Ministry on Thursday to use ‘forcibly displaced Myanmar national’ instead of Rohingya refugees,” said the minister while speaking at a press briefing over the Rohingya situation at the Secretariat.

Over 5 lakh Ronhingyas entered the country since August 25 and the government has taken a decision to keep them all in Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar district, he said. “We hope we can bring all the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to one place within a month,” he said adding, “The law enforcing agencies are on alert so that no one could take advantage or do politics and business in the name of providing support to them.”

Already, 61,000 ‘forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals’ have completed their biometric registration, said Maya.

Besides, the Kutupalong camps will be divided into 20 blocks, and each block will be run under the supervision of one official, he added.

Already, 75,000 sheds have been constructed in the camp while a decision for constructing 1.50 lakh sheds were taken under the management of local and foreign NGOs, said the minister.

The government has decided to install a fire service station and a police camp in the camp area.

The construction work for an 18-km road under the supervision of Bangladesh Army and nine-km road under the management of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) inside the Kutupalong camp is underway, he said.

Besides, five godowns were constructed at the camp for depositing relief materials while 20 godowns will be built in each block. The World Food Programme will provide food for six lakh ‘forcibly displaced Myanmar national’ till February next.

Thirty-six community hospital units have been set up inside the camp where 5,000 pregnant women received medical treatment and two lakh people brought under immunisation while preparation for providing vitamin ‘A’ capsule to 61,000 people and cholera vaccine to 12 lakh people has been taken to prevent the outbreak of cholera, said Maya.

Already, 3,500 latrines have been set up at the camp while the work on setting up 17,500 more is underway, he said.