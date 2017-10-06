Anisul makes courtesy call on acting CJ

DHAKA : Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday made a courtesy call on acting Chief Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Miah at his chamber at the Supreme Court this afternoon, reports BSS.

“It was a courtesy call. Law ministry acts as a bridge between the judiciary and the executive. During the meeting, I assured him (acting Chief Justice) of all cooperation from my side,” the law minister told newsmen after coming out of the meeting.

It was known that Anisul met other judges of the Appellate Division too during the hour-long meeting starting at around 2pm.

Earlier on Wednesday, the minister refuted statements made by BNP leaders over the leave of Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, saying people should not politicize an issue like this.

Anisul said he is in regular contact with the physician looking after the chief justice and will surely visit Justice Sinha once the doctor gives green signal.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Miah yesterday said Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha is staying at his home.

He said this while hearing a plea filed by Supreme Court Bar Association president and BNP vice chairman Zainul Abedin over the leave of Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.

“We are bound by law. Does your plea falls within article 103 of the constitution? I am sure he (Justice Sinha) is at his home. Meeting someone is completely his personal matter. Is it our job to look into the matter? Can we pass any directive here?” Justice Miah asked.