Amu for accelerating economic ties with India

DHAKA – Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu today said the government is committed to accelerating further the economic development, industrialization, investment and trade and commerce of Bangladesh and India by using the cordial relations of the two countries, reports BSS.

“Bangladesh-India ties got a new dimension through the bilateral visits of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Premier Narendra Modi,” he said while addressing a function marking the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at CIRDAP Auditorium in the city, said a press release.

During the present government, Amu said, the social, cultural and trade, communication and connectivity relations between the two next-door neigbours have been consolidated.

Terming India as a real friend of Bangladesh, the relations between the two countries were founded through the Liberation War in 1971.

Bangladesh-India Friendship Association President Professor Dr AK Azad Chowdhury and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla were present at the function, among others,.

Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel popularly known as Sardar Patel, was the first Deputy Prime Minister of India.

Born on 31 October, 1875, Sardar Patel was an Indian barrister and statesman, a leader of the Indian National Congress and a founding father of the Republic of India who played a leading role in the country’s struggle for independence and guided its integration into a united, independent nation.