AL to win in next JS polls through team work: Quader

DHAKA – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today expressed optimism that his party will win the next parliament election by gearing up the party activities under an organized teamwork, reports BSS.

“We have developed an excellent teamwork under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We will be able to win the next election through the teamwork,” he said.

Quader, also minister road transport and bridges, was addressing a press conference emerging from a secretary-level meeting of Awami League (AL) at the party president Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi political office marking the anniversary of the incumbent committee of the party.

AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretaries Ahmad Hossain, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, BM Mozammel Haque, AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Publicity Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Office Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Information and Research Secretary Advocate Afjal Hossain, Forest and Environment Secretary Delwar Hossain, Women Affairs Secretary Fazilatunessa Indira and Agriculture Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, among others, attended the meeting.

The AL general secretary said his party held representatives’ meetings, workers’ meetings and rallies at divisional cities and district towns to further strengthen the party.

He said the Rohingya crisis and recent floods have effects on the organizational activities as the party leaders were busy facing the problem.

“Member-collection campaign of Awami League is going on. Over 42 lakh persons filled up membership forms and renewed memberships,” he added.

He said they are taking disciplinary actions against those who are violating party rules and regulations.

About the remark of BNP leaders that the meeting between Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was successful, Quader said: “Sushma Swaraj is a seasoned politician. She talked about holding the next parliament election with the participation of all political parties.”

The AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly been talking about holding the election with the participation of all political parties.

“But the countrymen cannot understand why BNP has become happy at the remarks of Indian foreign minister,” he added.

Quader said the next general election will be held in Bangladesh likewise other democratic countries in the world.

“Sushma Swaraj also talked about the elections that are being held in different democratic countries,” he said.