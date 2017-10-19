AL wants EVMs in next election

DHAKA : Awami League on Wednesday placed an 11-point proposal, including introduction of the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), for holding the next general election in a credible manner, reports UNB.

During a dialogue with the Election Commission that lasted for nearly two hours and 15 minutes, the ruling party also proposed submission of the list of polling agents to presiding officers and assistant presiding officers three days before the polling day and strictly curbing the use of black money and muscle power.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader came up with the disclosure while talking to reporters at Nirbachon Bhaban after the talks.

A 21-member Awami League delegation, led by Quader, joined the electoral talks held with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

Quader said they placed a proposal before the Commission to appoint presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers from among the responsible government employees.

Besides, the party proposed taking necessary steps to appoint local and foreign observers maintaining highest transparency and caution.

“We also told the Commission that we support its move to introduce the Representation of the People Order, 1972 and the Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance, 1976 in Bangla,” the ruling party leader said.

Replying to a query about AL’s stance over CEC’s remarks hailing BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Quader said, “Our position is clear. We’ve got the explanation. All of them, including other election commissioners and EC secretary, talked positively.”

The other members of the AL team are-Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mohammad Nasim, Matia Chowdhury, HT Imam, Mashiur Rahman, Abdur Razzak, Faruk Khan, Ramesh Chandra Sen, Mohammad Jamir, M Rashidul Alam, Mahabub-ul-Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, HN Ashiqur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Abdus Sobhan Golap and Riazul Kabir Kawsar.

The EC on August 24 last started dialogue with 40 registered political parties, which will conclude on Thursday next. The Commission already had talks with 37 parties including BNP.