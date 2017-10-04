AL busy earning fame distributing foreign relief among Rohingyas: Nazrul

DHAKA : BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Wednesday alleged that Awami League is trying to earn appreciation from people by distributing foreign relief among the Rohingyas on party line, reports UNB.

“The government is receiving relief materials from abroad. The names of UN and other foreign agencies are written on the relief sacks that Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader was distributing among Rohingyas. They’re busy gaining reputation by providing Rohingyas with foreign relief,” he said.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, came up with the remarks while speaking at a national convention on the Rohingya crisis arranged by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh at the Jatiya Press Club.

He said many people have been coming forward with huge relief materials out of their sense of humanity since the Rohingyas started taking shelter in Cox’s Bazar in the face of persecution by Myanmar security forces.

The BNP leader said discipline has restored in distribution of relief as the government engaged army in the task following BNP’s demand for it.

Nazrul opposed the government’s move to relocate Rohingyas to other places from Cox’s Bazar saying it is a negative plan which will encourage Myanmar not to take back its citizens.