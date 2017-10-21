Akheri Chahar Shamba to be observed on Nov 15

DHAKA – The holy Akheri Chahar Shamba will be observed across the country on November 15 (Wednesday) marking the recovery of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (SM) from prolonged illness, reports BSS.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the national moon-sighting committee at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation, Baitul Mukarram here this evening with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Anisur Rahman in the chair.

As the new moon was not sighted on the sky of the country yesterday, so the holy month of Safar will begin from October 22 and the holy Akheri Chahar Shamba will be observed on 25th of Safar or November 15, said a foundation release.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Hafijur Rahman, Joint Secretary of the Information Ministry Mohammad Mijanul Alam, Director General of Islamic Foundation Samim Mohammad Afzal, Additional Chief Information Officer Fazle Rabbi, Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet Division M Safayet Mahbub Chowdhury, Deputy Director of the Metrological Department M Azizur Rahman and Senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, among others, were present at the meeting.