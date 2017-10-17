AHF honour BHF President & Secretary

DHAKA, – Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has honoured the president and general secretary of Bangladesh Hockey Federation Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar and Abdus Sadeque with Diploma of Merit for their outstanding contributions in Bangladesh hockey on Monday, reports BSS.

A BHF press release on Monday said, that in the official night of the Hero Asia Cup 2017, hosted by sponsors Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd at Kurmitola Golf Club, the Chief Executive Officer of Asian Hockey Federation, Tayyab Ikram handed over the awards to the recipients.

“The Asian Hockey Federation is extremely happy with the measures taken over by Bangladesh Hockey Federation for the successful hosting of Hero Asia Cup 2017 at Dhaka, we are also pleased to honour the persons who worked relentlessly to bring the Asia Cup to Dhaka and making everything together successfully, we hope to see Dhaka host more international tournaments in the near future” said Tayyab Ikram.

Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar was elated with the development. “I look forward to see Dhaka as one of the hub of International Hockey and I thank the Asian Hockey Federation for all their supports” said Abu Esrar.

AHF also thanked the sponsors Hero MotoCorp,Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd, First Security Islami Bank, Islami Bank Ltd., ATN Bangla, Aamra Networks with crests.

The list of awardees are as follows-

Diploma of Merit – 1. Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar, President BHF

2. Abdus Sadeque, General Secretary, BHF

Certificate of Recognition – 1. Khaja Rahmatullah, VP, BHF

2. Wing Com. Rafiul Huq

representative President of BHF

3. Fazlul Huq, former player and coach

Certificate of Appreciation- Abdur Rashid Sikder, VP, BHF, EX- CO member AHF

Certificate of Appointment as Member of AHF

High Performance Committee- A.N.M. Mamunur Rashid, Secretary Tournament Committee, Hero Asia Cup 2017

Certificate of Appointment as Chairman of AHF

Event Strategy and Development Committee- Shafiullah al Munir, Chairman, Tournament Committee, Hero Asia Cup, 2017