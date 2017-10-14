AG sees no govt role over CJ’s leave

DHAKA : Attorney General Mahbubey Alam yesterday said the government didn’t play any role whatsoever regarding the leave taken by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, reports BSS.

“The people of the country should know that the colleague judges of Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha at Appellate Division themselves didn’t want to sit with him in the same apex court bench due to different allegations against him. The government had no role in it,” the attorney general said.

The chief state counsel said these while talking to newsmen at a press briefing held this evening at his Supreme Court office.

“Supreme Court issued a notification today as a statement given by the chief justice yesterday prior to his departure for Australia, came to its attention. All the issues were cleared by that. All the speeches and statements made by different quarters over chief justice’s leave, will come to an end now. There is no scope of debate over this,” Mahbubey Alam said.