Adnan Sami Enthralis fans in Kashmir

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami enthralled fans at a concert here this evening on the banks of Dal lake AT SKICC lawns, to help the tourism sector which has seen a huge slump during past two years, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The Pakistani-origin artist who is now Indian citizen confessed that he was blown away by the beauty of Kashmir. Adnan Sami said he has a very deep connection with Jammu and Kashmir as his mother is from Jammu and he has learnt classical music from santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma who is also from Jammu. “Not only because my mother is from Jammu but I learned Hindustani classical from santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, who hails from Jammu as well.

It was because of him that I could show the world that Hindustani classical can be played on the piano as well,” he said. Adnan Sami who performed in front of Dal Lake with his famous number “Mai Sirf Tera Mehboob Tu Meri Mehbooba”. He said God has made Kashmir with a lot of time at hands, and i have realised that there is hell because today I have seen the heaven (Kashmir ). Talking about Kashmir’s tourism, the singer averred that people from all over the world should come and avail this pleasure of divine beauty that God has bestowed upon earth.