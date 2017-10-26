Admission process of 7 DU-affiliated colleges begins

Dhaka – The first-year honors admission process of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University under 2017-18 session started on Wednesday, reports UNB.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman launched the admission process alongside a website for the seven colleges at a press conference at the administrative building of the university.

Admission seekers are asked to visit www.7college.du.ac.bd for details.

Sonali Bank Chairman Ashraful Moqbul, seven colleges’ co-coordinator Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Dhaka University Teacher’s Association president Maksud Kamal, and deans of the university attended the press conference among others.

The affiliated colleges are Eden Mohila College, Dhaka College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardi College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Women College, Government Bangla College in Mirpur and Government Titumir College.