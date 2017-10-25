ADB approves $1.2b to improve road communication

DHAKA – Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $1.2 billion in finance for the second phase upgrade of the Dhaka-Northwest international trade corridor in Bangladesh, according to a ADB press release issued yesterday, reports BSS.

The ADB funding will support to the corridor by improving the 190-km section from Elenga through Hatikurul to Rangpur. Road operation and management in the Roads and Highway Department will also be strengthened, the release said.

Besides, the upgradation project will help increase road capacity on 70 kilometers of the Joydeypur-Elenga section of the road. It will also improve operational efficiency of two of the land ports – Burimari and Benapole – that provide gateways to Bhutan and India, respectively.

The project will include footbridges, footpaths and lanes for slow moving traffic to make their travel safer.

The total cost of the project is $1.67 billion, of which the government will meet $472.6 million. ADB’s financial assistance will be delivered through a multitranche financing facility, with the first tranche comprising a regular loan of $250 million and a concessional loan of $50 million. Work will be carried out over 10 years to August 2027, with funding from three more tranches from the facility at intervals.

“Bangladesh has good prospects of becoming a regional trade hub, if the country’s transport infrastructure can be improved to bring down transport costs and make the sector more competitive,” said Dong Kyu Lee, Unit Head of Project Administration in ADB’s South Asia Department.