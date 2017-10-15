ACC may launch inquiry against CJ: Anisul

Dhaka – Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) may launch an inquiry against Chief Justice SK Sinha as most of the 11 allegations raised against him are under the jurisdiction of the Commission, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the remark while addressing a press conference at his office in the morning.

“The ACC will first conduct an inquiry and later launch an investigation against the CJ based on the allegations mentioned in a Supreme Court statement on Saturday. If the ACC finds authenticity of the allegations, it’ll file cases against the CJ,” Anisul said.

“I’m deeply shocked as the Chief Justice distributed a written statement among journalists before leaving the country saying he was absolutely fine,” said the minister adding, “He (Sinha) had sought leave mentioning his illness in the application.”

A political quarter has been trying to create controversies over the departure of the Chief Justice, Anisul said.

Replying to a query, the minister said the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is yet to be restored. “We’ll file an appeal against the Supreme Court verdict over the cancellation of the 16th amendment to the Constitution,” he said.

An SC statement signed by its Registrar General Syed Aminul Islam on Saturday said five Appellate Division judges had declined to conduct judicial activities together with Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha as there are 11 specific allegations, including ‘moral turpitude and corruption’, against him.

It also termed the statement issued by SK Sinha while leaving his residence for Australia on Thursday night confusing.