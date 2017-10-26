ACC files 2 cases against PDB’s ex-chief engineer

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed two cases against former chief engineer of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Shahidul Alam for allegedly getting involved in corruption and acquiring illegal wealth, reports UNB.

ACC deputy director Akhter Hamid Bhuiyan filed the cases against him with the city’s Ramna and Kalabagan police stations, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

According to the first information report (FIR) of one case, the national anti-graft agency earlier received an allegation that Shahidul acquired unusual wealth through illegal means when he worked at the BPDB.

Taking the allegation into consideration, the Commission asked him to submit his wealth report before it. Responding to the ACC’s directive, he submitted his wealth statement to the Commission.

Scrutinising his wealth report, the ACC found that Shahidul accumulated illegal wealth worth over Tk 24 lakh, which was not mentioned in his wealth statement.

Another case statement said Shahidul acquired unusual wealth through illegal means when he worked at the BPDB. He opened bank accounts in different banks hiding his identity and deposited the money, which he earned through illegal means, to these accounts.

Later, he withdrew the money from banks and he created 14 fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) to his name and other’s names in 2004. He