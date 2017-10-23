ACC chief for e-tendering to combat graft

DHAKA : Observing that the country’s existing tender process is another source of corruption, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Iqbal Mahmood on Sunday stressed the need for introducing e-tendering to combat graft, reports UNB.

“We’re concerned over the country’s existing tender process. We need to go for e-tendering in every case,” he told a meeting at the ACC’s head office in the capital.

The ACC arranged the views-exchange meeting to find way to jointly conduct collaborative programmes with Bangladesh Competition Commission.

Mahmood said projects are now awarded through ‘so-called negotiations’ and the ACC has received many allegations that corruption is taking place in tender process during negotiations.

Asking the Bangladesh Competition Commission to come forward to help the authorities concerned bring transparency in the government’s tender process, he said if tenders are completed in a transparent manner, corruption will come down.

The ACC chief said if competitiveness could be ensued in the market, goods production will see creativity, bringing down prices and public sufferings. “And then nobody will be able to pocket unearned money in the name of business.”

He said the ACC with support from other agencies concerned wants to take effective measures to fight against corruption.

Chairperson of Bangladesh Competition Commission Md Iqbal Khan Chowdhury said Competition Commission wants to get technological support from the ACC as its is a new organisation.

ACC secretary Dr Shamsul Arefin, and its directors general Munir Chowdhury, Md Assaduzzman and Md Zafar Iqbal were, among others, present.