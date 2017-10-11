Abdul Karim’s 146th birth anniversary observed

Dhaka – Famous litterateur and historian Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad was remembered on his birth anniversary at Bangla Academy on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Bangla Academy arranged a programme marking the 146th birth anniversary of the renowned researcher of medieval Bangla literature.

A discussion was held at Shamsur Rehman seminar room of the Academy as part of the programme.

Professor Syed Akram Hossain presided over the session while Professor Morshedul Islam Hasan discussed on Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad’s contributions to Bangla literature.

Director General of the academy Shamsuzzaman Khan said in his welcome speech in the discussion programme, “Abdul Karim demands the contribution of literary scholars to various aspects of innovation. To make the entire history of Bangla literature irrespective of Hindus and Muslims, we have to return to the writers. His intellectual contribution to resolving the identity of Bengali Muslims is never forgotten.”

Professor Morshed Shafiul Hasan, in his keynote said “Abdul is one of the leaders who have played a key role in promoting Bengali Muslims in Bengali literature and awakening their minds on this matter. He performed this duty through collection and research of Muslim compositions. Abdul Karim introduces the liberal, non-communal, analytical, and realistic attitude of literary scholars.”

Professor Syed Akram Hossain said “Abdul Karim gave the complete fulfillment of the historical sequence of Bangla literature through collection, editing and research of manuscripts. He believed that it cannot be possible to complete the identity of the nationality if he cannot convert the mother language into a national language.”

Karim was born in Suchakradandi village under Patiya Upazila of Chittagong District in 1871.