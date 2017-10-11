Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad’s birth anniv on Wednesday

Dhaka – Famous litterateur, historian Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad will be remembered on his birth anniversary at Bangla Academy on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Bangla Academy will arrange a programme marking the 146th birth anniversary of the renowned researcher of the medieval Bangla literature.

A discussion will be held at Shamsur Rehman seminar room of the Academy as part of the programme.

Professor Syed Akram Hossain will preside over the session while Professor Morshedul Islam Hasan will discuss on Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad’s contributions to Bangla literature.

Director General of the academy Shamsuzzaman Khan will deliver the welcome speech in the discussion programme.

Karim was born in Suchakradandi village under Patiya Upazila of Chittagong District in 1871.