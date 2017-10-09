9 shops gutted in Laxmipur fire

Laxmipur – Nine shops were gutted in a fire at Hazirhat Bazar in Kamalnagar upazila on Tuesday midnight, reports UNB.

Fire service sources said the fire originated from an electric short circuit at a cloth store around 12:00 am and it soon engulfed the adjoining eight other shops.

On information, two units of firefighters, locals and police brought the fire under control after two hours of frantic efforts.

The affected owners claimed that the estimated loss caused by the fire is about Tk 10 crore.