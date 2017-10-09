9 more Rohingya bodies recovered from Naf

Cox’s Bazar Nine more bodies of Rohingya people, including four children, were recovered from Naf River in Teknaf upazila on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

Following the recovery, the death toll from Sunday’s boat capsize reached 23, said Md Mainuddin, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.

Among the nine, bodies of two minors were recovered from Saint Martin Island, two minors from Sabrang and five women from Teknaf Sadar, added the OC, saying the death toll may rise further.

Earlier on Sunday night, at least 13 Rohingya people, including five children, died as a boat carrying them capsized in the Naf River.

Around 150 Rohingya people, who were fleeing into Bangladesh from Rakhine state of Myanmar amid persecution, died in several incidents of boat capsize in Bay of Bengal so far.