9 killed, 30 injured in road accident in southern India

NEW DELHI – At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured in a road accident in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, police said Monday., reports AFP/BSS.

“The accident occurred late Sunday evening when a tempo, carrying some 40 people, hit a tree near Thore Settihalli village in the state’s Mandya district,” a senior police official said.

While nine people died on the spot in the impact of the hit, those injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital by local residents, he said.

“The tempo was overloaded and travelling at high speed. The accident

happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tree in the dark,” the official said.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, he added.

India has the highest number of road fatalities in the world. Road

accidents often occur due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.