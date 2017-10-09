9 get life for murder in Jessore

Jessore – A Jessore court on Wednesday convicted nine people and sentenced them to life term imprisonment for killing an UP member in 2005, reports UNB.

Among the convicts, three accused were present in the dock during the hearing while six others — Enamul Haque, Kabir, Anis, Biplob Mia, Kamarul Mandal, Ajam Fakir — remained absconding.

According to the case statement, Insanul Haque, a member of Deyara union parishad in Sadar upazila, was killed by the convicts during a robbery on July 8 in 2005.

Later, Ijarul Haque Jewel, son of the victim, filed a murder and robbery case accusing unnamed people.

After examining the records and witnesses, Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-1, Md Iman Ali Sheikh handed down the verdict.