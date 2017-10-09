9 to die for killing college student in Gazipur

Gazipur – A court here on Wednesday sentenced nine people to death for killing a college student in 2010, reports UNB.

The condemned convicts are-Selim, son of Shamsul Haq, Asadul Islam, son of Abdul Sobhan of Joydebpur, Zahirul Islam Jhantu, son of Nazmul Haq of North Chyabithi area, Jewel, son of Babul Mia of Bilashpur area in the city, Touhidul Islam Pritom alias Pritu, son of Abdul Malek of South Chayabithi area, Arif, son of Siddique of Rathkhola area, Hanif, son of Lehaj Uddin of Samantapur area, Ripon Ahmed Jewel, son of Ayub Ali of North Bilashpur area in the city and Bakka Sumon, of Jhenigati upazila in Sherpur district.

Of them, Selim, Hanif, Jewel and Asadul were tried in absentia.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each. Besides, the court sentenced the convicts to six months and two years imprisonment under two sections of the case and fined them Tk 1,000 and 2,000 each respectively.

According to the prosecution, Kaisar, a friend of victim Shahadat Hossain Shohag, a 3rd year honours student of Bhawal Badre Alam Government College and son of Abul Hashem Sufi, called Shohag to Rajbari field to settle a dispute on January 8, 2010.

When Shohagh along with his friend Nahid went to the field, the convicts locked into an altercation with them over the issue.

At one stage, they stabbed Shohagh indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Victim’s father filed a case with Joydebpur Police Station.

After examining the records and witnesses, Gazipur Additional Sessions Judge MD Fazle Elahi Bhuiya handed down the verdict.