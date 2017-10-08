73 held in Satkhira

SATKHIRA: Police, in special drives from Friday night to this morning, arrested 73 persons including four drug traders and recovered 25 bottles of Phensidyl and 160 pieces of Yaba tablets from eight upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

Police officials familiar with the drives said they were picked up on different charges.

During the drives, Satkhira Sadar police arrested 34 persons including two drug traders with 11 bottles of Phensidyl and 150 pieces of Yaba tablets, Kalaroa police five, Tala police arrested 12, Kaliganj police four, Shyamnagar police seven including one drug trader with 14 bottles of Phensidyl, Assasuni police four, Patkelghata police three persons including one drug trader with 10 pieces of Yaba tablets and Debhata police arrested four persons.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, they added.

The arrested were sent to jail.