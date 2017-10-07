7 killed in Comilla road accident

TBT NEWS:

At least seven persons were killed and 30 others injured as a passenger bus fell into a roadside ditch in Nuritala area at Chandina on Dhaka-Chittagong highway of the Comilla district this morning.

The identities of the deceased are yet to ascertain.

The accident occurred in the area at 11.15 am as a 52-seated Dhaka bound passenger bus of Thisha Paribhahan from Companyganj in Comilla plunged into the roadside ditch while its driver lost control over the steering, said Poritosh Gosh, Superintendent of Comilla Highway Police.

The accident left five persons dead on the spot and 32 others injured, he added.

On information police rushed to the scene and recovered five bodies under the bus, he further said, adding another two persons died after being rushed to a local hospital.

Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee.

A case was filed in this connection.