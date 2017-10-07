7 killed, 30 hurt in Pabna road accident

PABNA – Seven people were killed and 30 others injured in a head-on collision of two passenger buses in Bahalbaria area on the Dhaka-Pabna highway under Sathia upazila of the district this afternoon, reports BSS.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-charge of Ataikula police station Masud Rana said the accident took place at about 2 pm when the two buses collided head-on in the area, leaving five passengers of both the vehicles dead on the spit and 32 others injured.

The injured were sent to Pabna General Hospital where two others succumbed to their injuries, said Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of sadar police station.