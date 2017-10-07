7 ‘detectives’ suspended for ‘kidnapping’ businessman

COX’S BAZAR : Seven members of Cox’s Bazar DB police, who were arrested by army personnel on charge of kidnapping a businessman in Teknaf upazila, were suspended on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The suspended detectives are sub-inspectors Maniruzzaman, Abul Kalam Azad, assistant sub-inspectors Firoz Ahmed, Mostafa Kamal and Alauddin, and constables Al Amin and Mostafa Azam.

Afruzul Haq Tutul, additional superintendent of Cox’s Bazar Police, said departmental action will be taken against the suspended detectives.

Earlier in the day, a team of army personnel arrested the seven DB men along with a bag containing Tk 17 lakh from Marine Drive area in Teknaf upazila around 4:30 am, said Major Nazim Ahmed, in-charge of Rohingya relief centre in Teknaf.

When the army men were heading towards the army check-post in a vehicle with the arrestees, Maniruzzaman jumped off the vehicle and managed to flee.

On Tuesday, the DB men picked Abdul Gafur, a businessman, up from a restaurant along the Teknaf border and took him to the DB office, said Gafur’s brother Maniruzzaman, a councillor of Teknaf municipality.

Later, they took Gafur to his residence and demanded Tk 50 lakh for his release, said Maniruzzaman.

After negotiations, the DB men released Gafur after taking Tk 17 lakh from his family members, he claimed.

Later, the victim’s family informed the matter to the temporary check-post of army and the army men arrested the DB officials along with the money after a chase.