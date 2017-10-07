7 criminals held with revolver, weapons in city

DHAKA – Police in separate raids arrested seven criminals including four robbers and three snatchers along with firearms and local weapons in the city’s Paltan and Tejgaon Thana areas on Sunday night, reports BSS.

“We arrested four robbers with three knives from in front of National Sports Council at Paltan, one snatcher from West Nakhalpara and two snatchers from Kawranbazar at Tejgaon areas with knives,” said a police official.

The arrestees are: Raju Ahmed, 24, Farhad Hossain, 23, Yunus Ali, 27, Sohag, 23, Abdul Barek, 37, Tuhin, 18, and Sohel Ahmed, 21, he also said.

Three separate cases were lodged to this end.