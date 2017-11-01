63rd CPA conference kicks off tomorrow

DHAKA – The 63rd Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), one of the largest annual gatherings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), begins here tomorrow at the Radisson Blu hotel in the capital, reports BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also Vice-Patron of the CPA, will officially open the 63rd CPA Conference at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on November 5, which will last till November 8, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker and CPA Executive Committee Chairperson Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury told BSS here today.

She also said that this year’s CPA conference would elect its new Chairperson for a three-year term. “All members of the CPA would elect their new chairperson through the 63rd conference,” she said adding a total of CPA’s 550 members including 56 speakers and 23 deputy speakers of the national and provincial assemblies of 44 countries will join the conference.

Dr Shirin said the main theme of this year’s conference is ‘Continuing to enhance the high standards of performance of Parliamentarians,’ while the theme of the CPA is Democracy, Diversity and Development.

Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Md Fazle Rabbi Miah would lead a four- member Bangladesh delegation in the 63rd CPC and the other members are Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad ASM Feroz, Fazilatun Nasa Bappy and Fakhrul Imam.

The CPA President and Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury , also Speaker of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, is hosting the 63rd CPC, which will take place from 1 to 8 November, 2017 (inclusive of arrival and departure dates) in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad extends a very warm welcome to all the Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Members of Parliament and distinguished Delegates to Bangladesh at the 63rd CPC. A member of the CPA since 1973, the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad has been an active partner in promoting democratic values across the Commonwealth.