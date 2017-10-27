550 MPs of 44 countries to join 63rd CPA conference

DHAKA : A total of 550 members of parliament (MPs), including 56 speakers and 23 deputy speakers of the national and provincial assemblies of 44 countries, will join the 63rd conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) scheduled to be held on November 1-8.

Members of the Media Supervision Committee of the conference told a meeting with senior journalists at Parliament Members Club of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Former information minister Abul Kalam Azad, MP, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, Tanvir Imam, MP, and Fazilatunnesa Bappi, MP, among others, were present at the meeting.

Kazi Nabil Ahmed said Prime Minister Sheikh, also Vice-Patron of the CPA, would inaugurate the conference at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on November 5 as the chief guest with incumbent chairperson of the CPA Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Eight workshops will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) and Hotel Radisson Blue International during the conference, Nabil added.